Four people taken to hospital after four-wheel drives collide in Canobolas

Four people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Orange which left several people requiring treatment at the scene on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to a two-car crash along Pinnacle Road near Campbell's Corner in Canobolas around 2pm on July 16.
A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance said multiple patients were still receiving medical treatment from paramedics at around 2.35pm.
Around 2.40pm, the spokesperson said one person was being transported to Orange hospital.
NSW Ambulance confirmed the occupants involved were a male in his 20s, a male and female in their teens, and a man in his 50s.
Around 3.20pm, a spokesperson for NSW Police said all four people had been taken to hospital.
Police also confirmed the two vehicles involved in the crash were four-wheel drive cars.
"Officers attached to Central West Police District have commenced inquiries into the crash," the spokesperson said.
"Police remind drivers, due to the wet conditions and ice on the road, to slow down, drive to the conditions, and don't take any risks."
