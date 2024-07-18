Family home with modern luxuries

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday July 19: 16 Hutchinson Close, Orange:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 16 Hutchinson Close, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Located at 16 Hutchinson Close in a quiet area of North Orange, this lovely home will impress you with all that it has to offer.
There are two main living areas comprising of a separate lounge and the beautiful open-plan living, dining, and kitchen space that opens onto the covered private outdoor entertaining area.
The well-appointed galley-style kitchen looks fresh and clean with white subway tiles, white cabinetry, quality appliances, and a generous walk-in pantry.
Listing agent Chris Tyack said there was plenty of room for the whole family. "All three bedrooms are spacious and have their own ensuite bathrooms and walk-in robes providing convenience for everyone," he said. "You will be impressed by the vast main bedroom, along with the magnificent floor-to-ceiling tiles and luxurious bath in its ensuite."
To maintain year-round comfort, all bedrooms and living areas have ceiling fans as well as ducted heating and cooling, while stylish white window shutters adorn most windows.
Set on an impressive 1,308 square metre block, the property features an oversized attached double garage, along with a large shed approximately 130 square metres in size with an extra height roller door, insulated office or studio, bathroom, and more.
With the home still under builder's warranty, the property has great rural views to the west including Mount Canobolas, and under current zoning laws should not be built out. There is so much more to the lovely property, and inspection is a must.
Long known for the rich agricultural produce from the region, Orange has come into its own as a gourmet food destination. Locals are spoilt for choice with nearby wineries and a thriving dining scene in town.
Orange has the quality amenities befitting a large country town of its size. A range of schools provide education options, health services are available at the Bloomfield campus and the city hosts a campus of Charles Sturt University.
The main street is lined with grand Victorian buildings such as the heritage-listed post office and the homes in the streets surrounding reflect this architectural style. With all this at your doorstep, there's always something new to explore in Orange.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.