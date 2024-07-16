Ellie Cole heading to Orange to empower regional mothers and carers

Paralympian and new mother Ellie Cole OAM is visiting Orange to speak at the annual Central West Mummy Awards.
Ellie Cole is the most decorated Paralympic athlete in history with a record-breaking 17 medals. She lost her right leg to cancer when she was three years old. She survived life-threatening sarcoma cancer.
Ms Cole has been invited to the region by Central West Mums for the fourth annual Central West Mummy Awards.
The awards will take place on Saturday, November 16 at The Greenhouse in Orange. Organiser Amorette Zielinski said it's an opportunity to celebrate people and businesses who are contributing to local communities.
"[We're] celebrating everyday people and businesses who are exceptional and making amazing contributions to the community," Mrs Zielinski said.
"Central West Mums is proud to announce Ellie Cole, who is also a new mum herself, as our guest speaker to Orange. It's not only Ellie's courageous story, but her unrivalled sense of humour, wonderful humility and never-say-die attitude that make her a true Australian inspiration."
Ms Cole will be joined by the founder of Make Do Co. Johanna Scott, who will be the emcee for the afternoon.
The awards will take place between 2pm and 6pm.
