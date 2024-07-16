Cup Corner: Briggs loving life with Bantams as once-in-a-lifetime chance looms

A big move, a positional switch and the chance to make history have seen the stars align for Peak Hill Roosters captain Sheldyn Briggs.
Briggs leads the Woodbridge Cup try scoring charts on 28 with two games of the regular season remaining.
She credits a switch to fullback, and occasionally lock, as well as being embraced by the community after a move from Moree to be closer to her partner as key drivers in her standout season.
"This is probably one of my best years," she said.
"I've only been playing league tag for four years, my second year with Peak Hill and I've just found my position at full back or lock is helping me run more freely.
"Honestly it's such a welcoming club. When I first joined last year they took me under their wing.
"Everyone's been supportive at the club. They've probably got the best out of my playing career really."
Lindner Oval will host the grand finals for the first time in Woodbridge Cup and the first time since 1988 in all competitions.
Briggs said it was a constant topic of conversation at the club with players acutely aware of the rare chance they have to make history.
"It is driving us big time," she said.
"We talk about it nearly every day in the group chat.
"This is probably the only opportunity we will get to play a grand final at home.
"So it's our biggest motivator, especially with the boys as well. They're playing good footy, they're doing well, they've finally got their groove.
"So we're hoping both teams make it to the grand final."
The Bantams will play finals for the first time in their history after missing out by just two points in 2023.
While clearly enjoying an individual year for the records, Briggs was quick to heap praise on her teammates especially Taniesha Wilson and Kaila McMahon.
"The girls have never made finals footy and this is going to be the first year ever." she said.
"So, it's pretty good to see how far we've come from last year to this year as well. You can just see when everyone's having a good time, we play good footy.
"Kaila our hooker, she has been incredible this season and I have to give a wrap to Taniesha, she has stood out and she is only 17.
"She's got speed, she can hit a hole and she's up there with tries as well with the club."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.