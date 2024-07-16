The inside story behind one of Ronald McDonald House's most recognisable faces

"When you're offered an opportunity, take it," is a mantra that's led Rebecca Walsh to shift from the corporate world into a rewarding decade at one of the city's most prominent charities.
Miss Walsh will celebrate her 10th anniversary as executive officer of Ronald McDonald House Central West in November but said there was no personal reason for her shift from the corporate world to the charity house.
"I grew up on a farm between Goolagong and Cowra, which was a wonderful lifestyle," Miss Walsh said.
She went to school in Cowra until the end of year 8, then boarding school in Sydney and studied at the University of Western Sydney at Hawkesbury where she studied real estate and valuation.
"As you can tell I didn't go into that field," Miss Walsh said.
She also studied stock and station agency.
"Loved that one, that was brilliant, I wish I'd just done the auctioneering part of it," she added.
However, she found employment with refrigeration company Email, which became Electrolux and had a refrigeration factory at Glenroi for 70 years until 2016.
"I lived in Sydney for a while and did two different stints in Adelaide with them as well, then back to Sydney," Miss Walsh said.
"I got to travel with them a lot ... I got to travel to all states, to New Zealand and then when I got into the project roles I got to travel internationally with them.
"Every time I was asked to do a new role I just said yes, even if I wasn't quite sure if I could do it."
Miss Walsh had been working at Electrolux for almost 20 years, in about 13 different roles before she became involved in Ronald McDonald House Central West, which provides accommodation for the families of children, who are being treated at Orange Hospital.
"I was involved in the charity pre-employment as a volunteer," Miss Walsh said.
She was working half her time at the factory and the other half in Sydney when fundraising for the development of Ronald McDonald House in Orange started.
Then she saw in the Central Western Daily a list of businesses involved in fundraising for the construction of the charity house.
"Electrolux was not in that list so I approached the then managing director Trevor Carroll and sent him a copy of the article and essentially could we be part of it," Miss Walsh said.
Once given the thumbs up she went to Ronald McDonald House chair Joanne Lewis and asked how Electrolux could support the project.
From there Miss Walsh became involved in helping with the fit-out of the house and with the fundraising.
"That equated to about $75,000 in products at recommended retail price," she said.
"After I annoyed Joanne with many, many phone calls I became a part of the fundraising committee and then from there I was on the board for a short while as the Electrolux rep and then the position [of executive officer] came up.
"I was looking for a change at that point because I was at 18 or 19 years of service at that point [at Electrolux] and I was fortunate enough to be the successful applicant."
Although Electrolux shut its Orange factory, Miss Walsh said the company is still involved with Ronald McDonald House Charities and is looking to expand how it supports more chapters across Australia.
During her time at Electrolux, Miss Walsh worked in several positions including procurement and finance team. She also worked in the service section, training and roll out of IT systems, she ran the accounts payable section, project work in integrating small appliances into the major appliance business and helping establish and shared services centre in Malaysia.
"I worked very closely with the CFO [chief financial officer] and the managing director at the time as well," she said.
"I still interact with people I used to work with in the capacity of them being one of the major donors to this chapter but looking at how they can expand that footprint and have their employees involved as well."
Although she had the connections and pathways to help with financial matters in the early days, Miss Walsh described her corporate career and position at Ronald McDonald House as "two different beasts".
"Running an accommodation service is very different to corporate life," Miss Walsh said.
"Coming from the corporate life that I had, I guess it gave me skill sets to be able to implement what we needed to do.
"When I came into this role on day one it was me, my laptop, my phone and a desk.
"The building was empty and we had to go from the ground up, so recruit volunteers, fit the house out, get the IT systems in place and communications systems in place."
She said there was a lot of "learning on the fly" but there was a lot of help from other Ronald McDonald House chapters.
"I love what we do here, it's the thing we can see here everyday is that we're creating an impact," she said.
"When you are working in corporate and procurement you are saving dollars, that's your impact ... but here the impact is what you are doing to support families when they are going through sometimes very difficult times. This is not a place you choose to come to."
She particularly likes seeing people come together, the impact of the volunteers "and the friendships we create".
"I love talking to people, I love talking to our donors and showing people through the house and being able to communicate to our volunteers and donors the impact that they have because I think that can be underestimated sometimes.
"Sometimes families don't have the happy outcomes that others do so if we can put that hug around our families and provide that support for our families then for me that's job done."
Now almost 10 years after she started the house has accommodated close to 1700 families, 12,000 room nights and $1.8 in accommodation savings for families, as well as more than 102,000 hours of volunteer service.
Miss Walsh is also celebrating the raising of a record $340,000 at the annual Ronald McDonald House Central West Winter Gala Ball on Saturday, July 13, 2024.
Ronald McDonald House Central West will celebrate its 10th anniversary next year and Miss Walsh said there's a growing need for it as Orange Hospital grows it's services.
"We are running at 100 per cent consistently and with a waiting list at the moment," Miss Walsh said.
"We are talking about when should we be doing a stage 2, so having conversations with NSW Health about what their clinical plans are, looking at the data retrospectively.
"I personally believe there's an unmet demand out there, so trying to measure that to be able to time stage 2."
At the end of August or early September, Ronald McDonald House Central West will also launch a hospitality cart at Dubbo Hospital to provide bedside service in paediatrics and the special care nursery.
"That program will also be run by volunteers and we will be seeking the support of the Dubbo community to help us keep that car operating," Miss Walsh said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.