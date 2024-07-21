Remembering Adam Doolan: 'You could hear his laugh from a block away'

Those close to him knew full well you'd be more likely to hear Adam Doolan before you saw him.
Tragically killed in a car crash on the Ipswich Motorway on July 11, the 32-year-old from Orange was found dead at the scene by paramedics in south Brisbane.
Reports say his car collided with a concrete barrier around 3.20am in the Rocklea area; the vehicle found rolled over at the Grandard Road on-ramp.
Back home in the Central West, Mr Doolan's sudden death up north continues to be felt in his hometown.
Remembering his "big cheeky grin and wicked sense of humour", those around him are missing the endless laughs he brought to each room he entered.
"[Adam Doolan] was well-known, loud, cheeky and underneath it all, kind," the Central Western Daily was told in a statement prepared by the family.
"He loved joking around with his friends and family ... and he was a big kid at heart.
"You could hear his laugh from a block away."
Mr Doolan's extended family said he and his beloved partner of 17 years, Natasha Ashcroft, had recently moved to Brisbane with their two boys, Ngalan and Deon Doolan.
The family said Ms Ashcroft had been Mr Doolan's "best friend and soulmate" since the pair were in high school.
Described as a proud Wiradjuri and Gamileroi man, Mr Doolan came from a large family with significant ties to the Central West.
His mother, Leanne Gersbach, grew up in Orange, while his father, Warren Doolan, was raised in Cowra.
"He was a loyal Manly Warringah Sea Eagles fan, just like his dad," the family said.
"Adam also had three brothers, Jacob Gersbach, Damian Doolan and Robert Doolan, and one sister, Laura Gersbach.
"And he adored all of his nephews, and his niece."
In his professional world, Mr Doolan's family said he was a "very skilled" painter-by-trade.
A former colleague noted how the Orange tradie "was always up for a chat" during the years.
Relatives described other traits of Mr Doolan's in terms of natural gifts and talents.
"He could fix and build almost anything he put his mind to," the family said.
"Adam also enjoyed fishing and art, as well as cooking for his family; and he was great at it, too."
Launched with a goal of $10,000 to help the family with funeral costs and other expenses, a GoFundMe page is accepting financial donations for Mr Doolan.
Raised funds will also be put toward transporting him from Brisbane, back to his Orange hometown.
As of Friday, July 19, the numbers of donations tallied 118, with $11,350 raised.
Details for Mr Doolan's funeral in Orange are yet to be finalised.
