Is this the Orange Grinch? Hunt underway for alleged bag thief

Police have released pictures of a person believed to have stolen a trolley-full of items in Orange last year around Christmas time.
Still images of live footage from Orange railway station have been made available to the public in the hopes of identifying a male allegedly responsible for taking the load of personal belongings. NSW Police released the images.
The incident occurred at the Peisley Street site around 4pm on December 21, 2023.
The first image shows a male wearing what appears to be a red t-shirt with black shorts, with his hand on a railway station trolley filled with baggage.
He is standing with the cart at the boot of a white car.
The second image is of the white car leaving the site, which appears to be a Ford Falcon or Holden Commodore model.
Issued to people via social media on Monday, July 16, the cop call-out urges anyone with information to contact Orange Police Station on (02) 6363 6399.
Anyone with helpful information can also report intel to the Crime Stoppers line on 1800 333 000, or lodge an online reports to the Crime Stoppers website.
