Unbelieva-Bulls: who starred in one of Woodbridge's biggest clashes of 2024

It's one of the biggest days on the Woobridge Cup calendar - Molong versus Manildra.
And Sunday's fixtures at a muddy Molong Recreational Ground lived up to the billing.
Sports journalist Dom Unwin was sideline to capture all of the skills and big hits as both grades completed two cracking games of footy.
Check out who starred for both clubs in our bumper gallery below.
A vocal home crowd on old boys day has almost lifted Molong Bulls to an upset but the class of a few Manildra Rhinos old heads has prevailed in a Woodbridge Cup thriller.
Rhinos defeated Bulls 32-30 in a back and forth affair at the Recreation Ground with the home side scoring with around 15 seconds to go and running out of time for a restart.
The red and whites featured some famous names from a decade ago in Group 10 with the Iikes of Simon Osborne, Joey Lasagavibau and Ben McAlpine on the team sheet.
