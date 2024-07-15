What's the tie between this chook and a hot lap?

Wonderful news from the weekend, the Ronald McDonald House raised record funds at their annual ball. Our senior journalist Tanya Marschke spoke to the organisers. Check out the story here.
Sports journalist Dominic Unwin has spoken to an Olympic rowing coach who lives in Orange. He's taken the team to four Olympic games. Read his fascinating story here.
Dom also covered the Molong Bullettes, who caused a major upset in the Woodbridge Cup over the weekend. Check out what happened here.
Did you catch the Mind Your Business column? Find out which beauty business is opening up in a pop-up pod. You can find it here.
Our necks are a little sore from inspecting the sky on Monday trying to find the snow. Apparently, it was up on the mountain. We got our hands on some beautiful footage. Check it out here.
Editor Nick McGrath will be back in your inbox tomorrow.
Hope you have a great day,
Grace Ryan, deputy editor, Central Western Daily
