New Dook's Sweet & Smokey 'a real mystery' shop no more

Peeling back the sticker to reveal a debut window decal cemented the fact Trent Neville's nearly 20-year long dream had finally become a reality.
Brand new Molong business, Dook's Sweet & Smokey doors flung open at the lower end of Bank Street for the first time on July 10, unveiling a niche shop filled with fine meats and an array of specialised products.
Tomahawk steaks, spare beef ribs, brisket and more join meat smokers with fuels and rubs, while international drinks and sweets offset smokey products.
But during the revival of the old Western Stores' shop front following the major 2022 deluge, the new owner and qualified butcher said remaining tight-lipped amid repairs built a decent element of suspense.
"Back in the day before social media, people had to wonder 'what's going on', so it created a bit of that original buzz around town while we hit a few milestones and markers," he said.
"We tried to throw people off the trail, because we just weren't ready to reveal what was going on here, but the whole premise behind it kept it a real mystery and people enjoyed the air of excitement.
"But the whole vision has been a big dream of mine that's been bubbling away under the surface for a long time."
Rumours floated around for the space, from it being a Greek or Thai restaurant, or a retro blockbuster shop.
But having been part of the main strip as a butcher and hardware worker, Mr Neville said he's experienced the value of teamwork in tiny communities first-hand.
He talked of backing business peers underpinning a town's overall success, and how he believes this championing keeps the street humming.
... the whole vision has been a big dream of mine that's been bubbling away under the surface for a long time.- Owner of Dook's Sweet & Smokey in Molong, Trent Neville on turning shop dream into a reality
But it was launching a whole new site in spite of being faced with obvious adversities after what the floodwater left in its wake 20 months ago.
"The main thing my wife Sharni and I wanted to do for the town was say 'hey, we had a massive flood come through here, but we're still willing to open a business'," he said.
"We want it to be about giving a bit of confidence to other business owners, along with reassuring locals and people travelling through that our town's still alive.
"Because we've all got spaces here that we believe in and are really proud of."
The no-longer-a-secret hub hits customers with a woody scent right from entry.
A warm space with black and brown modern finishes, wine barrels line the centre of the space while the outskirts of the room boast a mix of both local and international items.
Plans also anticipated future flooding during the design phase, moving power points 1.8 metres up the wall and replacing gyprock with outdoor cladding more resistant to water.
"We've put in what we think are precautions to mitigate those downsides," Mr Neville said.
"Hopefully it reduces the downtime of getting back up on your feet if we're hit [with a flood] again."
Named after the Neville family's jack russell terrier, Dook's could also have craft beers creep through the doors in the near future.
Lounge chairs might also be thrown in for people to sit down and chat while flicking through a good meat-smoking book.
"We had 20-odd people here on Saturday and it was just good to hear people come in and talk about stuff they're passionate about," Mr Neville said.
"There's a ton of stuff here for both adults and kids, and for whatever we don't have or can recommend, we'll absolutely be directing them to our other great Bank Street businesses."
For more information, head online to the Dook's Sweet n Smokey Facebook page
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.