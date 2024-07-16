Assault suspects urged by police to come forward

Two men, each wanted on assault charges in the Central West, are being hunted by police after warrants were issued for their arrest.
Both persons of interest, Sepher Marvasti and Gregory Brown are being searched for by police in the Central West.
Police issued a plea to the public on Monday, July 15, for any information on their whereabouts.
Listed as a 42-year-old man, Sepher Marvasti is wanted by police on alleged assault-related offences.
While his whereabouts is currently unknown, police say the male is known to frequent the Orange area.
He is described as being of Middle Eastern appearance and roughly 170 to 180 centimetres tall.
Of a medium build with black hair, he is said to weigh about 80 kilograms.
The second man, Gregory Brown is also wanted by police on alleged assault-related offences.
While the 28-year-old male's location is unknown to police, it's said he is known to frequent the Wellington, Dubbo and Parkes areas.
Greg is described as being of Aboriginal appearance and about 180 to 190 centimetres tall.
He weighs roughly 100 kilograms, and is of a medium build with black hair.
Police officers strongly encourage Marvasti and Brown to present to the nearest police station.
Anyone with helpful information on either of their whereabouts is being asked to phone their local police station, or to report intel to the Crime Stoppers line on 1800 333 000.
Online reports can be lodged via the Crime Stoppers website.
