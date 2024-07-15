See the snow on the tips of town and there's more cold weather on the way

Orange braced for snow on Sunday and Monday, and it never arrived. Well, it never arrived inside the city limits. Gaanha Bula, Mount Canobolas however, was a different story.
The mountain was closed late on Sunday and throughout Monday due to snow.
Facebook user Nathan Hunt posted a video of the mountain during the snowstorm.
According to Mountain Forecasts a light covering of new snow is expected on Tuesday morning and is expected to thaw on Wednesday morning.
In the city limits it was a different story. The snow the town was hoping to see never quite made it.
Instead Orange had tops of four degrees on Monday with an overnight low of 1.3 at 4.30am.
The rest of the week is looking similar. Tuesday will be cloudy with a high chance of rain with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting eight to 20 millimetres, with tops of five degrees.
The forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday is a top of eight degrees. With showers predicted on all days.
Did you see any snow? Would you like to share your pictures? Email grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
