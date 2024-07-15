MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Beauty shop opening in pop-up pod

A beauty shop is set to open in one of the McNamara Street pods this week.
Bree Blewitt is moving her home-based business Elsla Beauty into the pod with the first appointments on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.
"I've got three little ones, it makes it hard so I knew I had to get out and just have my own space," she said.
"I did stuff from home, I've been doing beauty on and off since 2019, I worked for a salon in Newcastle.
She also works as a disability support worker and ran the home-based business in Orange for six months, mainly catering to family and friends while she was pregnant with her third child.
"It was just something to do because I wasn't working as much," she said.
"We've got an aupair now so I've got the time so I can come and do my own thing around my other job and my partner is seven on, seven off so when he's off I can actually focus on this."
Ms Blewitt specialises in brows and lashes and also does nails and has just received her certification for teeth whitening.
She said the benefit of the pod is the flexible contract and lease which has helped her take the plunge and step out on her own.
"The whole purpose is this is only for six months and it's to help small businesses and to see if it works," she said.
Because of her other commitments Elsla Beauty will be appointment only, at least initially but she'd eventually like to do walk-ins as well.
Charlie Henley has been welcomed on board as a director at Blackwell Short Lawyers in Orange where he's gone from employee to employer.
Mr Henley became a lawyer in October 2013 and as a company director is now a one-third part owner of the business alongside Anthony Short and Alison Neville.
"It's not just working for someone, you're working for yourself now and have the responsibility to keep the business going because you've got 25 families relying on the doors staying open," Mr Henley said.
His legal speciality is commercial litigation, which he practised while working in Sydney for five years before moving to Orange.
"I head up the litigation department here at Blackwell Short," Mr Henley said.
"It's a local company that started with Anthony Short and George Blackwell in about 2006, it started with the two of them and now it's grown to 11 lawyers and about 25 staff in total."
He said it's now one of the biggest law firms in Orange occupying two buildings.
"We have a dedicated wills and estates team, we grew to a point in October last year where we realised we needed to expand into a second office so we've got our office at 60 Hill [Street] and then three doors up at 66 Hill we've got our wills and estates team," Mr Henley said.
He's made a success of it but Mr Henley said he fell into his law career.
"I went to uni on the Gold Coast where I did a Bachelor of Commerce and Economics as well as a Bachelor of Law," he said.
"I sort of did the law degree because I had a scholarship to uni and I thought I would do the law degree as well."
After the first two months he released he didn't enjoy the commerce side of the degree as much as the legal side.
"I wanted to become a lawyer from then," he said.
"The litigation part is, in court, always a bit more combative, more argumentative than most areas of law and that's sort of where I landed when I moved to Sydney.
"I was involved in an insurance litigation firm there where we were just in court all the time so my exposure to being a lawyer was as a commercial or civil litigant. That's where the passion stemmed from."
Mr Henley moved to Orange in 2019 and started work at Blackwell Short Lawyers in 2021 following a two-year stint in the government role.
"When I got back into private practice I sort of landed on my feet doing the litigation work," he said.
However, he said working in the country he needed a broader range of skills than at his niche position in Sydney.
In addition to doing the litigation work and leading the department, he also does conveyancing, buy and sell agreements, shareholder agreements as well as company and commercial transactions.
"It's a pretty broad range of scope that I get involved in," Mr Henley said.
