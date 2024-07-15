Teen hit with 'drive furiously' after chase ends in cop car collision

A teenage boy who took police on a wild pursuit through Orange during the weekend has been charged with four alleged offences.
Police in Orange say they saw an SUV being driven without headlights during a patrol along Long Pine Avenue around 2am on Saturday, July 13.
Following the vehicle to Bathurst Street, police say they then directed the driver to stop before the vehicle allegedly "accelerated away".
A pursuit quickly began, which ended when the SUV collided with a police vehicle in New Street and drove away.
A boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested in Bathurst Street after he allegedly ran away.
Shortly after, the SUV was located around 2.30am, where a 16-year-old boy was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
That boy has now been charged with four offences, being:
He was given conditional bail to appear in a children's court on Thursday, July 18.
The second boy, who allegedly fled the scene on foot prior to the driving boy's arrest, was released without charge.
The main suspect was brought to the attention of police under a sting dubbed Operation Regional Mongoose.
The operation targets young, alleged offenders believed to be linked to serious property-related crimes.
Inquiries into this pursuit are ongoing.
