Assault charges linked to wanted man known to multiple Central West areas

A man known to frequent several areas in the Central West has been revealed by police as a wanted person.
Police in Orange continue their search for 26-year-old male, Koddy Palmer, after issuing a plea to the public on Friday, July 12, for any information on the suspect which could lead to his whereabouts.
He is wanted for alleged offences relating to assault charges, with an active warrant circulating for his arrest.
Along with Orange, police say Palmer is also known to frequent the Dubbo and Oberon areas in the Central West.
Palmer is described as being of Caucasian appearance with brown hair, and roughly 160 to 170 centimetres tall.
He is said to be of a thin build weighing 75 kilograms.
Orange police officers strongly encourage Palmer to present to the nearest police station.
Anyone with helpful information on the man's whereabouts is also being asked to phone their local police station, or to report intel to the Crime Stoppers line on 1800 333 000.
Online reports can be lodged via the Crime Stoppers website.
