'Bit of a shock': How Molong's simple act led to the upset of the season

Three months ago Molong Bulls were convincingly beaten on opening day in Woodbridge Cup league tag, losing 26-4 to Manildra Rhinos.
On Sunday they faced the same opposition only to win 16-6 and in the process end the Rhinos' quest for an unbeaten season.
Bulls captain Jesse Fulwood said the addition of some new faces had made for a slower start to the season, leading to the team making a concerted effort to bond off the field.
"I think it was a bit of a shock for us as well but it was good to show everyone what we can do," she said.
"At the start of the year we had a lot of new team members. So, it was us having to work out how we work together and we just built on that.
"After the first few games we ended up having a lot of team bonding and that kind of helped build us as well to become friends as well as teammates and then we ended up having seven wins in a row over the season.
"So that built us up as well and then the last two games we had quite a few of our girls out.
"I guess those that didn't really show what we could do either but to then have our full team back this weekend, everything just clicked.
"I think becoming friends first and sort of working out how we all work together and everyone building on everyone's strengths has got us to where we are now."
Some of those incoming players include the likes of Sami Laing, NSW Country rugby representative Holly Jones and Sarah Kirkness.
Fulwood said the additions had transformed Molong as the side looks to improve on their preliminary final placing in 2023.
"Sami is an absolute weapon, she's just someone who's really come in and put her mark on the team," she said.
"We've also got Sarah Kirkness and she's amazing in the halves and Holly's just a really good football player.
"So, having those girls working amongst our team that we'd already built last year has made us grow so much."
The Bulls sit in fifth spot on the ladder with a game against the high-flying Canowindra Tigers and the bye remaining.
Fulwood said continuing to work as one on the field would serve Molong well as finals approaches.
"It's just [about] playing our game and exactly what happened on the weekend," she said.
"Even though there were some mistakes we all just kept working together.
"So I think just working together on the field and working together at training, I think that'll hopefully get us there."
