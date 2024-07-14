Great-grandma so drunk behind the wheel she didn't know she hit parked cars

A WOMAN who was so drunk behind the wheel that she didn't know she had hit parked cars has told a court she has since started to part ways with her enemy: alcohol.
Marilyn Everitt, 77, of George Street, Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on July 3, 2024 after she previously pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving.
Court documents state Everitt was behind the wheel of a maroon Mitsubishi Magna heading along Stewart Street in Bathurst around 8am on November 18, 2023 when she hit three parked cars.
A nearby off-duty paramedic stopped behind Everitt on Howick Street to ask if she wanted to be assessed shortly before police arrived on scene.
An "extremely erratic" Everitt couldn't recall running into the other vehicles, according to the officers.
After returning negative roadside drug and alcohol results, she was directed to the hospital to be looked over.
On December 6, court papers state her blood sample returned a positive reading for alcohol of 0.177 grams.
THE great-grandmother's solicitor, Kayana Theobald, told the court her client didn't realise at the time alcohol was a big issue in her life and has been left "terribly ashamed and embarrassed" by her actions.
The court heard Everitt would have eight drinks on a daily basis and has since reduced her drinking to bi-weekly, after completing the Magistrates Early Referral into Treatment (MERIT) program.
She also did the Traffic Offenders Program.
"Maybe this is a case where a tragedy turned into something good for you ... because you and alcohol were not best buddies, you were enemies," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
Everitt was convicted, fined $2000 and banned from driving for seven months.
Once the disqualification period is complete, she must pay to have an alcohol interlock device installed in her vehicle for two years.
