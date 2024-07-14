Orange braces for 24 hours of snow as Mount Canobolas closed

Mount Canobolas' summit has been closed as reports of snowfall across the Central West begin to filter through.
A light dusting has been reported on top of the mountain, which sits at an elevation of around 1395 metres.
The Bureau of Meteorology's meteye snow forecaster indicates snowfall on in the Mount Canobolas area from about 7pm on July 14.
While it's possible snow could continue to fall across the Orange area for the next 36 hours, peaking around 7am on Monday, July 15.
Orange is forecast to reach a top of 5 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.
Cabonne Shire Council has notified residents, due to adverse weather conditions, access roads to Mount Canobolas has been closed.
Road conditions will be reassessed on Monday morning, July 15.
Access details are as follows:
Mount Canobolas Road - from Lake Canobolas Road (Teahouse) to the intersection of Old Canobolas Road - CLOSED
Mount Canobolas Road - from intersection of Old Canobolas Road to the summit - CLOSED
Towac Way - CLOSED
Mitchells Way - CLOSED
Further updates will be available via: https://www.livetraffic.com/
