Orange tipped to wake up to a white Monday: send us your best snow pics

Send us your snow photos!
Monday is tipped to be a real chance of snow across the Orange region, with areas around Mount Canobolas already experiencing the icy blast.
So we'd love to see your best pics.
If you snap a photo in the snow, send to grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au and we'll publish the best ones in our snow gallery across Monday.
A few flakes were observed across the Central Tablelands on Sunday, July 14, 2024, including at Mount Canobolas, in line with predictions made on July 10.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting snow for lower altitudes on Monday will falls likely above 800 metres.
Oberon is expected to have a maximum of 3 degrees.
Orange will be slightly warmer with the temperature to range from 5 degrees to -1. Showers are also predicted.
According to the Bureau the day will be cloudy with a very high chance of showers or snow, most likely from the late morning.
Senior climatologist Dean Narramore from the Bureau told ACM on Wednesday, July 10, the snow is part of a cold front that's likely to continue until the end of the week.
According to a NSW Incident Alert issued just before 7pm on Sunday, July 14, ski resorts have already begun to see good snowfall throughout the day and that will continue over the next few days.
Other NSW areas where snow is possible include Barrington Tops and the Northern Tablelands above 1000 metres.
Drivers in these areas are warned to take extra care when travelling and to drive to the conditions.
