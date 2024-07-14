Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Photos

Out and about in Orange: July 8 to 12 | Part I

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated July 14 2024 - 7:39pm, first published 6:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Jude Keogh

The first week of the school holidays was busy in Orange with lots happening around the colour city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.