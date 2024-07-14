Rhinos old guard wind back the clock against Bulls in 11-try derby thriller

A vocal home crowd on old boys day has almost lifted Molong Bulls to an upset but the class of a few Manildra Rhinos old heads has prevailed in a Woodbridge Cup thriller.
Rhinos defeated Bulls 32-30 in a back and forth affair at the Recreation Ground with the home side scoring with around 15 seconds to go and running out of time for a restart.
The red and whites featured some famous names from a decade ago in Group 10 with the Iikes of Simon Osborne, Joey Lasagavibau and Ben McAlpine on the team sheet.
McAlpine, who had been forced to dust the boots off again in the wake of an injury crisis at Jack Huxley Oval, said his side put their heads down and worked hard.
"They're a great team and they're a team we probably want to avoid come finals time, especially if they're going to play like that," he said.
"Just down the middle our forwards worked hard, especially when Will [Petrie] came off injured.
"But we lacked just a bit of composure as well."
The former Orange CYMS premiership winner planned to just stick to the sideline after shoulder surgery in 2023 but confirmed the Rhinos would have some returning troops by finals.
"Obviously, at the beginning of the year I wasn't keen on playing at all," he said.
"I'm still not 100 per cent right after surgery last year but obviously there's a few players missing at the moment."
The home side drew first blood thanks to a Ryan Banks try 10 minutes in, after managing to pin Manildra down in their half.
The defending premiers then showed why they have the title however, turning the screws on Molong with three unanswered tries.
First Flynn Fahey crossed out wide and then Lasagavibau snuck over on the short side in a play he must have pulled off countless times in his career.
Fulback Max Yelland then scored and McAlpine nailed another sideline conversion to lead 16-6.
The home side rallied with a minute remaining in the first half and then seven minutes into the second thanks to strong efforts from Hugh Foy and Kade Barrow respectively, the scoreboard now reading 18-16.
Lasagavibau showed off his skills with a clever chip kick to set up Grant Williams in the corner to hit back.
The Bulls thought they had again taken the lead when Clarry Pratten forced his way over but the referee ruled a double movement, much to the despair of the packed bar area just behind the fence.
Manildra then sealed the deal when a tricky bounce was too much for Bulls fullback Dylan Ryan to handle with Yelland the grateful recipient, while Kaleb Mullins dashed over from dummy-half minutes later to dish out a double blow to the hosts.
Charlie Bohringer scored late to give Molong hope and Tim Ropley crossed out wide in the dying seconds only for Barrow to make it a two-point margin after the siren.
Manildra Rhinos 32 (Max Yelland 2, Joey Lasagavibau, Flynn Fahey, Grant Williams tries, Ben McAlpine 4 goals) defeated Molong Bulls 30 (Ryan Banks, Hugh Foy, Charlie Bohringer, Tim Ropley, Kade Barrow tries, Barrow 5 goals)
