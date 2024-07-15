The story behind gallery's growth from shows above shops to $5.5M extension

A city block has been the hub of arts and culture for decades with new additions made as Orange expands and community interest grows.
Among the buildings on that block boarded by Lords Place, Peisley, Byng and March streets is the Orange Regional Gallery.
The gallery opened in 1986 and underwent a $5.5 million extension in 2020 to 2021.
The gallery's roots go back to the establishment of the Orange Festival of Arts in the late 1960s.
Visual arts events came to the Central West twice a year for the festival and over time a community desire grew to have a permanent venue.
In 1976 the Orange Civic Theatre was constructed and its foyer provided space for small exhibitions.
The Orange Civic Theatre Gallery was directed by Jane Raffin who was a driving force for in the creative community, starting with the Festival of Arts. In her obituary in 2022, Mrs Raffin was remembered as the first, unofficial, gallery director.
In an interview with ACM in 2011, Mrs Raffin remembered running the gallery from a small desk set up in the chair storage room at the Civic Centre forum.
Prior to the forum exhibitions, Mrs Raffin would use space above husband Peter's Summer Street menswear shop to host exhibitions.
"It was given over to a group of people to have exhibitions there when they felt they could and most of the work was sourced from top galleries in Australia and top artists, for example the Macquarie Galleries in Sydney which was the top gallery in Australia at the time," she said.
In 1983 the council decided to build the current gallery and library complex next door at the corner of Byng and Peisley Streets.
That decision was influenced by lobbying by people, including the passionate Mrs Raffin.
Mary Turner's donation of 34 significant 20th Century Australian paintings to Orange in 1982 also played a key role in the decision.
Then town clerk Bill Marshall and mayor Dick Niven also shared the vision of building a civic art gallery in Orange.
"At the time Bill Marshall was the town clerk and all I can say is that he was a complete visionary - a man who was so supportive of the art gallery and the theatre facility and always had his door open to the community," Mrs Raffin said in her 2011 interview.
"Orange is a fortunate place to have had Bill Marshall and to have had a mayor like Dick Niven who shared that vision."
The Orange Regional Gallery was designed by NSW Government project architect Colin Still and it was opened on April 19, 1986.
The building was awarded the Royal Australian Institute of Architects New South Wales Chapter's Sir John Sulman Medal for a Building of Outstanding Merit.
According to the gallery's website, the project had been due to open in August 1985, however an arsonist soaked rags in kerosene and lit a fire in the main gallery, resulting in substantial damage and delays.
The first exhibition in the gallery's large exhibition space was Two Centuries of Australian Painting from the Art Gallery of New South Wales, curated by Barry Pearce.
Peter O'Neill was the inaugural gallery director from 1986 to 1990. He was followed by Alan Sisley from 1991 to 2014. Lisa Loader was director from 2014 to 2016.
Mr Sisley was known for his art acquisitions, which included works by Imants Tillers, Brett Whiteley, Rodney Pople and Mr Cuthbert. He was also behind innovations such as paint the mayor, and displaying art at the Orange Health Service.
He was a popular figure in the Orange community and more than 250 people gathered for his memorial service in 2014.
In 2016, the gallery marked its 30th anniversary with a large sculpture at the .
Artist Senden Blackwood carved the two-tonne granite sculpture named Duo out of a large rock found in a paddock at Eugowra.
Orange Regional Gallery director Bradley Hammond said the artwork took Blackwood a year to complete.
He said $80,000 had been raised through public funding organised by the Friends of Orange Regional Gallery for the sculpture.
Friends of Orange Regional Gallery president Rosslyn Kemp Also spoke at the 30th anniversary celebration.
"The actual building 30 years ago was a leading major event in the cultural life of Orange," Ms Kemp said.
"Artworks were collected but didn't have a space to hang. The collection has grown in that time and it has continued to be major cultural event in Orange."
That year the Orange Regional Museum and Visitor Information Centre opened nearby and the connecting Northcourt was redeveloped so it could be a space used for outdoor events.
In August 2018, the gallery was granted $4,052,990 from the NSW Government's Regional Cultural Fund for an extension.
Orange City Council contributed an extra $1 million and along with community donations, the extension was undertaken.
The community donations included a mammoth fundraising effort by a committee of three people - Kathy Snowball, Maria Edwards and gallery director Brad Hammond - who raised $500,000 for the venture via a series of workshops.
The community donations were put towards the interior fit out of the building.
Upon hearing about the multi-million project, artist John Olsen AO donated his painting Flight to Merinderoo (Minderoo), Pilbara, (2019).
The extension was designed by Sam Marshall and his team from Sydney firm Architect Marshall.
It included a new 270 square metre contemporary gallery with ground-breaking lighting design, a 74 seat gallery theatre, a new state-of-the art storage and conservation area and refurbishments to existing spaces.
In addition to the new contemporary gallery, the work also included refurbishment of the ground-level exhibition space with a new entry corridor and redesigned ceiling.
There's also a tiered theatre with 75 seats.
Behind the scenes the extension has enabled the created of new storage and conservation areas for the gallery's nationally-significant collection, which includes 1500 words from the 1920s to today.
The extension was completed in December 2021.
In the 38 years since the gallery opened, a variety of weird and wonderful art has been on display from the bizarre to the beautiful, taxidermied animals to Archibald prize works.
