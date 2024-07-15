Record funds raised after frantic auction for hot lap and stuffed chooks

A frantic live-auction and bidding war helped Ronald McDonald House Central West raise a record amount of money at its annual gala ball in Orange.
Ronald McDonald House executive officer Rebecca Walsh said more than $340,000 was raised at the ball at the Orange Function Centre on Saturday, July 13, 2024.
All funds raised will remain in Orange to support families who have a seriously ill child at Orange Hospital.
"It was superb, it was an amazing night with a high-energy room with people that were passionate about the charity and the reason why we were there," Miss Walsh said.
That reason was "to fundraise to support the house and support families that come to stay at Ronald McDonald House at a time when they've got an ill or injured child or it's a high risk pregnancy mum pre-birth."
Miss Walsh said 370 people attended the ball and raised the funds through a silent auction, live auction and two raffles.
"I have to say the live auction was high-energy, I'm going to say frantic as well with a lot of competition in the room for some of the items that were up for grabs."
Those items included a hot lap in Tim Leahey's race car driven by Grant Denyer that was repeatedly won, paid for and re-donated.
There were also knitted chooks that were donated by knitters from Parkes who have also previously donated their chooks last year.
"We sell them at the ball and they are really sought after and this year they made a Hamburgular chook and a McDonald's chook," Miss Walsh said.
Those chooks were purchased together by the McDonald's franchisee for Parkes and Forbes.
They also made two foxes for the hen house. The foxes were auctioned separately and both sold for about $500.
Another popular auction item was one of the Cadia gold coins, which sold for more than $5000.
Although the live auction had people on the edge of their seats a story of an Orange family's experience with Ronald McDonald House brought people to tears.
"Lisa and Dan Miller very generously told their story about their journey with their daughter Kenzie ... Kenzie also came and spoke," Miss Walsh said.
"They spoke about the importance of Ronald McDonald House in being about to keep families together at a time when they're in need and that Ronald McDonald House enabled them to have the whole family together and close to Kenzie when she was critically unwell.
"Dan's words are that 'Ronald McDonald House meant they they didn't have to think. Things happened around them for them, to support them and it's so much more than a roof over the head, it enables them to talk to other families, to come back from the hospital and to relax and have family time together out of that hospital environment'.
"It was a very heartfelt story and it really resonated with everyone in the room."
Miss Walsh said their journey started at Orange Hospital and they were flown to Westmead but the family is involved in supporting the Orange chapter. Kenzie's uncle Ray Miller is even the chairperson of the Orange board, Lisa joined the ball committee and Ray's wife Mandy also volunteers at the house.
"It's their way of being able to give back after being supported by the charity," Miss Walsh said.
As for Kenzie, Miss Walsh said she is doing well now.
"It was so good to see her come out on stage, she's still got a way to go but for such a young girls she's such an articulate, motivated, beautiful individual," she said.
Next year Ronald McDonald House will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first family moving into the house in Orange.
