Car destroyed in late-night blaze, firefighters expected something else

Orange firefighters were responding to a call about a house fire when they were instead confronted by a car fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A crew from the Fire and Rescue NSW Orange branch was called to a house fire in Sir Neville Howse Place at 2.13am on Saturday, July 13, 2024.
However, when the Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters arrived at the residential Glenroi address, they discovered a vehicle was on fire at the front of the house.
According to the firefighters the car had not been stolen and was just parked in front of a house when it was discovered to be on fire.
The vehicle was destroyed in the late-night blaze.
Although the vehicle was destroyed, the nearby residence was not damaged in the fire.
The fire was the only major call-out for Fire and Rescue Orange on an otherwise quiet weekend for the firefighters.
