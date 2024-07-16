See who was out and about in Orange: July 8 to 12 | Part II

The first week of the school holidays was busy in Orange with lots happening around the colour city.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh made her way around the town photographing all the fun that was being had.
On Tuesday Jude went to the Ex-Services Club to photograph those who were making pizza as a part of the school holiday activities.
She also visited the Orange Tenpin Bowl to see who was having a blast there.
On Tuesday she snapped those who were enjoying the opening days at the Wentworth Golf Club.
On Wednesday Jude photographed the kids at the Orange Library Lego Club and the school holidays drama workshop.
