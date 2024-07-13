Distress levels are rising but listening is a 'tool that can't go wrong'

A crystal ball would be great, but without it we can never know how people are feeling, says Annie Fardell Hartley.
Ms Fardell Hartley is a psychologist and suicidologist. She's also a non-executive director of the R U OK? Day board.
R U OK? Day isn't until Thursday, September 12, but this year the organisation is highlighting the importance of have meaningful conversations on every day of the year.
It comes after data from the Suicide Prevention Australia Community Tracker in June found 72 per cent of Australians were reporting elevated levels of distress.
However, on the flip side, 90 per cent of people who were asked how they were said they felt more supported, connected and cared about.
"People don't just struggle on R U OK? Day. A lot can happen in a person's life in a very short period of time, whether that be internally, within their relationships or in their environment," Ms Fardell Hartley said.
"A crystal ball would be great to have but we can't assume we know what's happening for people because we all wear really good masks, so we need to check in."
While checking in on someone's emotions wasn't always easy, Ms Fardell Hartley said taking the time to ask was powerful, irrespective of the answer.
"Whether they feel they need to open up at the moment or not, your actions are comforting because you showed you are there when and if they need to talk in the future," she said.
"If someone isn't okay and you ask, asking may help them to share the weight of their problems, let them know they belong when they feel isolated or disconnected or you might even be able to help with simple practical solutions if it feels right."
R U OK? says there are three steps to checking in on someone: ask, listen with an open mind, encourage action and then remember to check in.
"Some people may be worried about talking about mental health because it wasn't that long ago mental health was heavily stigmatised, but culturally we are starting to crack through those stereotypes and falsehoods," Ms Fardell Hartley said.
"Research has shown that just having a conversation is sometimes enough to take some of the intensity out of our emotions or thoughts. Simply being an active listener is a tool that can't go wrong."
Ms Fardell Hartley has been working in mental health for nearly 25 years. She said when she first started her clinical and volunteer work there was so much stigma in the community.
In the first year of her career she became passionate about suicide prevention because while she was working with people every day who had suicidal thoughts or had recently attempted suicide, Ms Fardell Hartley said there was little discourse that didn't feed the negative myths or stereotypes.
"I was working with were amazing people from a range of backgrounds; resilient to the point they had nothing left in the tank, feeling helpless to their life circumstances, or having endured experiences that would be hard for some to fathom," she said.
"It was none of what society was perpetuating and that's where my passion for ongoing study and facilitating opportunities for the voices of those with lived experience to feel safe in being heard came from."
More information on having meaningful conversations can be found on the R U OK? website.
