Inmate injured in late-night altercation at Central West jail

AN investigation has begun after an altercation at Bathurst Correctional Centre led to an inmate sustaining injuries.
A Corrective Services NSW spokesperson confirmed to ACM that there was an altercation between two inmates at about 10pm on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
The spokesperson said Bathurst Correctional Centre staff immediately intervened.
"One inmate suffered minor injuries. No staff were injured," the spokesperson said.
"As a matter of standard procedure, NSW Police and Corrective Services NSW are investigating the incident."
No information was provided as to what might have led to the altercation between the inmates on Thursday night.
Bathurst Correctional Centre is a mixed-security facility for male offenders, located not far from the Bathurst central business district.
It underwent a significant expansion in recent years, with the addition of a 220-bed maximum security compound and supporting ancillary infrastructure.
