Councils to be ranked. Where does Orange sit?

A new ranking system released by the NSW Government has revealed the staggering worth of the development applications Orange council is approving.
Journalist Will Davis has the numbers for you this morning, and has touched base with council about how it feels about the new rankings.
You can view where Orange council sits here.
The snow forecast for next week remains in place and Orange police have now issued a warning ahead of the icy conditions next week.
In sport, Orange CYMS Cricket Club is building towards a historic summer, and the club is looking ahead to its 80th anniversary.
This story for you this morning looks at three generations of one of the club's great families.
Enjoy your weekend.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
