Businesses unite to create a buzz with $16,000 Love Orange giveaway

Businesses across Orange have banded together for a three-week Love Orange giveaway campaign.
The winter initiative brings together 32 businesses from accommodation, retail, food and wine.
The White Place owner Alex Pilcher started the initiative and said the four sections of business complement each other.
"It shows there's a real depth to Orange ... they all kind of work together to bring tourists to town," Mrs Pilcher said.
Love Orange is for locals as well as visitors and was created to give people something positive to talk about while creating more foot traffic into the businesses.
"It kind of stemmed from predicting that July, August and September in the current climate was going to be a little bit quiet so it was kind of wanting to collaborate with other businesses to create a buzz, to have something to talk about, you can get quite stuck on cost of living and interest rates," Mrs Pilcher said.
"I thought about lets talk about something else and kind of give back to the community through a giveaway and having people kind of wanting to get foot traffic into all these businesses that potentially are struggling and wanting to unify."
Mrs Pilcher said by collaborating with other businesses it was a much bigger campaign with the prize pool valued above $16,500.
"There's nine prize packages up for grabs and in each prize package we are showcasing all the different businesses so accommodation, retail, food and wine.
"What we want to also do is target potential tourists who want to come to town and getting them to town but also locals potentially trying something they haven't tried before.
"Everyone that's been involved has jumped in and contributed huge prizes."
The White Place itself is contributing two nights of accommodation and a $500 voucher.
All the participating businesses are showcased on the Love Orange Instagram page and have posters in their store and QR codes so when they purchase an item they get a bonus entry.
Among the participating accommodation businesses is The Oriana Orange.
Business owner Espen Harbitz entered the restaurant, bar and motel into the Love Orange campaign and is offering multiple prizes.
Those prizes include two nights of accommodation for two people at The Oriana, one night of accommodation, a $150 voucher for The Oriana bar, a $200 voucher for The Oriana Peacock Dining Room.
"It is the best initiative in a very long time by Orange individual businesses getting together," Mr Harbitz said.
"It creates a bit of a buzz and a feel-good factor.
"I think the reality also is the winter months has always been a bit difficult to entice people to come to Orange."
He said the local population is generally positive about supporting local businesses and 70 per cent of his restaurant and bar customers are locals and this is about enticing more locals and people from across the Central West to see what Orange has to offer.
"We are a little cosmopolitan city in the Central West," he said.
He said it's also been made as easy as possible to enter.
Nashdale Lane Wines owner Tanya Ryan-Segger is also taking part in Love Orange with two $200 vouchers entered in the prize pool.
"I just think it's great that everyone's collaborating together," Mrs Ryan-Segger said.
"I think as a group you are able to connect with more people and make more impact as a collective.
"I think it just sort of shows how we all enjoy working together and there's a good community spirit."
She said she's used to collaborating with other wineries through the Orange Region Vigneron's Association but this is the first time she's participated in a collaboration with accommodation, food and retail.
One of the participating food venues is Nile Street Cafe, which has a $150 voucher up for grabs.
Cafe owner Frank Mohun said customers from both Nile Street Cafe and his other venue at The Living Space in Byng Street, can enter.
"If they make a purchase then they can photo the receipt and scan it in to enter," Mr Mohun said.
"It's easy to enter it."
He said the initiative is a good way to drive business and showcase a variety of businesses.
"It hasn't been the best year economically for anybody and I think it's a good way for all the businesses to support each other," Mr Mohun said.
"It's been a pretty challenging winter.
"If you can get everybody out then everyone gets "a little slice of the pie.
"You sort of tend to hear about all the same businesses all the time and then you think there's only five businesses in Orange where this is like [32] that maybe you don't hear of everyday."
Customers can enter on the Love Orange website, via social media or get bonus entries via the in-store QR codes during the three week campaign.
The campaign launched on social media on Monday, July 8 and already had more than 500 entries by Tuesday afternoon.
More information about the prizes and participating businesses can also be found at the Love Orange website https://mailchi.mp/edba31bd186e/loveorange.
Entries close on July 28 and the prizes will be drawn on July 29, 2024.
