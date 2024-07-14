Could this Orange event become the next Deni Ute Muster?

The Orange Wine Festival ... the next Deni Ute Muster?
Sort of.
There are less utes and fewer cowboy hats but it's hoped an injection of funds could eventually lead to Orange's two-week wine festival becoming just as popular, and generate as much income, as the 25-year-old muster of vintage utes in the state's south.
One of the city's biggest tourism drivers, the Orange Wine Festival is one of 66 music, sports, food and cultural events to be awarded a share out of a $1.3 million pool across NSW.
The Regional Event Fund has awarded some of those events as much as $50,000 each.
The Regional Event Fund, managed by Destination NSW, bolsters event organisers with equipment hire, venue hire, market research, photography, videography, publicity and marketing to attract out-of-region visitors.
The fund is a key contributor to the continued growth of the NSW visitor economy, which is now worth more than $50 billion to the state.
"We know that regional events and event owners are faced with significant challenges in this current environment and these grants will help alleviate some of that financial pressure," Minister for Jobs and Tourism, Arts, Music and the Night-Time Economy John Graham said.
"We want to help these events reach the heights of the Deni Ute Muster or the Parkes Elvis Festival, events that are now highlights of the NSW calendar."
Minister for Western New South Wales Tara Moriarty said these events invariably bring "fun, colour and a big economic boost" to the towns that host them.
"Creating these unforgettable experiences will keep visitors coming back to regional New South Wales again and again, all year round," she said.
The Regional Event Fund first started supporting the Parkes Elvis Festival in 2004, when it was attracting a few hundred people.
It now attracts an estimated 25,000 attendees and generates $13 million in revenue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.