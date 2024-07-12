Terrifying details of alleged Blayney carjacking revealed in court

A man who is accused of sideswiping a car during an alleged armed robbery has been refused bail.
Hunter Samuel Carroll appeared by audio-visual link (AVL) from Bathurst Police Station to apply for bail in Bathurst Local Court on July 10, 2024.
The 24-year-old Plumb Street, Blayney resident was charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.
The court heard through Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis' reading of court documents that Carroll allegedly drove his vehicle to the Blayney Rotary Lookout about 11pm on July 6, 2024 with two men, including a co-accused, who police say had pointed a pistol at a woman moments before.
Carroll is accused of parking next to two teenage victims - a 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman - as the co-accused got out of his vehicle holding a pistol.
The victims are alleged to have tried to escape, driving around 120km/h through the Blayney township.
Carroll is alleged, at some point, to have pulled up alongside them and sideswiped their vehicle.
Police say both cars stopped before the co-accused is alleged to have walked up to the other vehicle and pointed a pistol at one of the teens, who began to cry, as another man is accused of banging a machete on their car roof.
Police say Carroll stood in front of the victim's car, which the court took to infer was a means of stopping them from leaving.
Court documents state it was at this point that Carroll, in the company of the other men, is alleged to have robbed a man of his prescription cannabis, Byron Bay lager stubbies, his wallet and $150 cash.
Carroll is alleged to have messaged his girlfriend, telling her to reset her phone, download an encrypted platform and delete any incriminating texts between the two.
The matter was later reported to police, who say they executed a search warrant at a home in Plumb Street in Blayney at about 1pm on July 9.
Carroll was arrested that afternoon.
Carroll's Legal Aid solicitor James Taylor said his client "doesn't have a history at all of committing offences of this kind".
The loss of work and missing the birth of his first child were also put to the court during Carroll's bid to show cause, with Mr Taylor suggesting various bail conditions to alleviate any concern.
Two of these were for him to continue living in Blayney and offer up a $5000 to $10,000 surety.
The prosecution opposed Carroll's release, citing his "clearly current" underlying drug issues and role in the alleged robbery.
"When you look at the conduct as a whole, it puts the complainant in fear," police prosecutor Sergeant Cameron Ferrier said.
"Although it's not Mr Carroll who presents the firearm, his culpability is heightened because it is ongoing after it is clear a firearm has been produced.
"Mr Carroll continued driving the car and manoeuvring in a way to stop the complainant in their tracks."
Carroll's alleged "intimidatory driving" and the strength of the prosecution case were noted by Ms Ellis in refusing him bail.
"It appears Mr Carroll was well aware, at some point, when the threatening nature of the firearm and/or machete were being activated," Ms Ellis said.
"It is also of concern as to what is said to have occurred of interfering with potential witnesses - his de facto partner - by telling her to get rid of any messages between him and her.
"There is an unacceptable risk."
Carroll will return to Bathurst Local Court on September 4 by AVL.
He is yet to enter a plea.
