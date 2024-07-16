Driver admits he was going to score drugs after sex story fail

A suspended driver who told police he was having sex with another man's wife on the night he was accused of driving has faced court after being caught in a lie.
Mark Russel Ivanoff of Lords Place, Orange, was suspended from driving until September 20, 2023, when police saw him behind the wheel of a car in May of that year.
At about 11.40pm on May 28, 2023, police saw the 39-year-old drive a Holden Commodore into the bowser area of the Metro Fuel Station on Bathurst Road.
The police also entered the fuel station and although the other car did not stop, they saw a man in the passenger seat and recognised Ivanoff as the driver.
Police conducted a u-turn to stop the Commodore and check his licence status.
However, the Commodore accelerated harshly as it travelled west on Bathurst Road.
Police turned on their lights and also accelerated to catch up to the vehicle.
The police reached 120km/h in the 50km/h zone and saw the distance between the two cars increase.
They followed the Commodore for a little over two kilometres but when they lost sight of the car around Prince Street they stopped realising they weren't going to catch up.
It wasn't until midnight on July 8, 2023, that police spoke to Ivanoff when they saw him at a unit block in Torpy Street.
He did not nominate the driver.
He instead told the police, "a man named Jackson brought his wife down from Newcastle for me to have sex with. While I was having sex with her he borrowed my vehicle".
He failed to provide any identifying information on 'Jackson'.
Police said when asked to describe him, Ivanoff gave an "extremely detailed description of himself" while his partner began laughing.
Ivanoff told the police he remembered the night because 'Jackson' visited on a Friday adding that he was the only other driver of the car.
However, the May 28 incident occurred on a Sunday.
Ivanoff was charged with driving while his licence was suspended, not complying with a direction to stop, not disclose driver's details and speed at more than an estimated 45km/h.
He appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
Solicitor Sharyn Woolf said Ivanoff was homeless at the time of the driving offence, has mental health issues and uses cannabis and methamphetamine.
"My client's driving history does him absolutely no favour in regard to this matter," Ms Woolf said.
"However, he has not had a driving matter of this kind for at least three years.
"He was driving to get cannabis, he saw police and he made a terrible decision to continue driving.
"He knew he wasn't meant to be driving."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Carl Smith said Ivanoff's driver's licence was suspended because "he has an appalling traffic history."
"Here he is driving to get cannabis," Sergeant Smith said.
"He sees the police and then moving very quickly he runs the gauntlet and speeds away.
"The only way to protect the community from Mr Ivanoff is a full-time sentence."
Magistrate David Day said Ivanoff crossed the custody threshold with similar unauthorised driving charges "littered throughout his record".
He said in addition to Ivanoff's record not helping him his guilty plea was made on the hearing day, when a police pursuit charge was also withdrawn and dismissed.
"He was driving to score drugs," Mr Day said.
Mr Day said the nature of the story Ivanoff told police was not an aggravating factor.
"It just explains the type of person we are dealing with," he said.
Due to Ivanoff's record the suspended driving was deemed to be the most serious offence and Mr Day convicted him and gave him a community-based jail sentence.
The jail sentence was by way of a six-month intensive correction order from July 3, 2024 to January 2, 2025.
Ivanoff's driver's licence was also disqualified for six months.
He was also fined $550 and disqualified from driving for six months for speeding over 45km/h.
For not complying with the directions to stop and not disclosing the driver's details Mr Day convicted him without further penalty.
"You can expect to go to jail if you drive disqualified," Mr Day warned him.
"You will drive yourself to jail."
