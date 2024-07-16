Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Driver admits he was going to score drugs after sex story fail

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 17 2024 - 7:19am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A suspended driver who told police he was having sex with another man's wife on the night he was accused of driving has faced court after being caught in a lie.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.