'I'll hurt ya again': Vile threats made two years after break-up

"I wish I bashed you properly, like full caved ya head in."
This was one of a string of messages sent in a single day by a jilted boyfriend who instilled fear into his ex-girlfriend two years after they broke-up.
The 22-year-old man from Orange and the 22-year-old woman had been in a five-year relationship before separating in 2022.
However, despite an apprehended domestic violence order being in place until August 2024 he bombarded her with threatening messages via Facebook messenger between 4pm and 5pm on April 5, 2024.
The messages included threats to hurt her family, "I'll hurt ya again," for her to self-harm, "go kill yourself" and "just hurry up and die".
The messages caused her mental anguish and fear for her safety.
She contacted the police on April 6, 2024, and they attended and obtained screenshots of the messages.
A new application for an urgent ADVO was granted to protect the victim at the hands of the accused.
He was arrested in Orange at 8.45pm on April 6, 2024, and he was on bail when he appeared in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
He is not named to protect the identity of the victim.
The man's lawyer conceded the threats breached good behaviour bonds.
"He did plead guilty at the earliest opportunity," the lawyer said.
"He's remorseful, he's sorry for the threats that were made."
He said his client had mental health issues and was experiencing big losses in his personal life with family members dying and the death of a close friend at the time of the offence.
The lawyer told the court his client grew up in Orange and witnessed domestic violence between his parents, who separated when he was a child.
"His father had a bad alcohol problem and was sent to jail for domestic violence against his mother," the lawyer said.
The lawyer said his client does not drink any more and has obtained employment.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Carl Smith said having mental health issues did not excuse the man's threats.
"One in four people have mental health issues and I don't see one in four people coming before the court," Sergeant Smith said.
"This is a young man who at the time of this offending promised to be of good behaviour for three years on a community correction order for offences against the same victim."
Sergeant Smith read out some of the messages including "I'll bash every one of your family," and "I'll hurt ya again".
"The community is fed up with it, victims are fed up with it and so they should be," he said about domestic violence.
"There's only one option and this needs to be full-time custody.
"The only way to keep this lady safe and the mother of his children safe is to keep him behind bars."
Magistrate David Day agreed the custody threshold was crossed and imposed a five-year apprehended domestic violence order for the woman's protection.
Mr Day said the woman was living in another town when she received the messages.
"She cannot get away from you," Mr Day said.
"That said the intimidation was by message and it wasn't face-to-face so she couldn't see your bulging eyes and the veins in your neck and swelling veins in your forehead.
"It's still intimidation - she wants to move on and you won't let her, you think you are a superior man.
"What you cannot get through your head is she's making a life of her own.
Mr Day revoked the previous three-year CCO the man had been given in 2022 for intimidating the same victim, and two two-year CCO he was also given in 2022 for resisting and assaulting a police officer.
For those offences as well as the more recent intimidation and ADVO breach, Mr Day gave the man a community-based jail sentence to address his offending.
The man was sentenced to a 12-month intensive correction order from July 3, 2024, to July 2, 2025.
It will require 100 hours of community service, rehabilitation and treatment, abstain from drugs.
"If you breach that order you will, in-fact, get to test out what it's like in jail," Mr Day said.
