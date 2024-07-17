Knife-wielding son's threat to harm mum's cat raises red flags for homicide

A drug-affected son who threatened to harm his mum's cat while holding the pet in one hand and a knife in the other has been sentenced to jail.
Magistrate David Day said the man's behaviour at his mother's house in February 2024 raised significant red flags.
"Two red flags are the threat to the companion animal and the knife," Mr Day said.
"These are two red flags for extreme violence to the point of possible homicide."
An enforceable apprehended domestic violence order was already in place to protect the mother from her 28-year-old son when the offences took place on February 2 and 3, 2024.
The conditions of the restraining order included banning him from being in her company for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs.
However, the man went to his mother's house in Orange on February 2 and refused to leave when asked after he became erratic and began arguing with the victim.
More people arrived at the house over the course of the evening and the mother and son began using methamphetamine together.
During the early hours of the morning, the son picked up his mother's cat and held a knife in his other hand. He said "how does that make you feel?" before putting the cat on the ground.
The victim left the house in the morning to attend a nearby park and when she returned to the house about 7am the son confronted her while holding a knife with a 20-centimetre long blade.
She was sitting on a lounge chair in the living room next to a witness when the son walked into the room and sat on an adjacent lounge.
He was still holding the knife and began arguing with the victim again, accusing her of lying.
During the argument he said, "you wanna tell the truth cause one of youse are gonna get stabbed [sic]."
He then told the victim to sit next to him and at some point stabbed himself in the leg.
The victim feared for her safety and the safety of a 13-year-old child who was also in the house.
She left the house and police attended the address at 8.15am and found the knife inside the home.
They arrested the son and took him to Orange Police Station.
In an interview with the police he admitted to breaching the ADVO by using methamphetamine and holding the knife during the night but could not recall making threats.
The man also contravened an ADVO that was in place to protect his former partner.
Conditions of that order included he was not to approach her or contact her in any way unless through a lawyer .
However, on May 16, 2024, police arrested him for an unrelated matter in Orange.
While interviewing the former partner, police saw messages from the man saying "my goal is to build with you, marry you, raise our children together, I'm not dating you to waste our time. I see everything I want in you, in us".
Police interviewed him and he made full admissions to continuing the relationship with the victim.
He believed he was allowed to contact the victim.
The man has been in custody since his arrest on May 16, 2024.
He is not named to protect the identity of the victims.
While on remand he deceptively attempted to contact his ex on several occasions despite the ADVO.
He appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link from jail for sentencing for both sets of offences on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
He was facing charges of using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence and contravening an ADVO for the offences at his mum's house and contravening an ADVO against his girlfriend.
Solicitor Emily Lucas accepted her client's offending crossed the custody threshold noting it took place in the victim's home.
"He was under the influence of methamphetamine," she said.
She said the offending was also aggravated by him being subject to a community-based jail sentence and a community correction order at the time of offending.
Those included an intensive correction order for a domestic violence common assault in March 23, 2023 and a CCO for domestic violence common assault on December 6, 2023.
Mr Day said the offences in the mother's house were "far more serious" and read out a summary of the night's events.
"The offending is made worse by occurring in the home of the victim whilst on conditional liberty," Mr Day said.
"It would put anyone in fear to have their companion animal threatened, then there's the further threat to stab someone.
"I'm of the view that a sentence of imprisonment is the only possible sentence."
Mr Day sentenced the man to 18 months of full-time jail with a nine-month non-parole period for the offences at his mother's house.
The jail sentence was back-dated to May 16, 2024 with a potential parole release date of February 15, 2025.
"I would have imposed a sentence of three years but that exceeds the maximum available in this court for a single count," Mr Day said.
Mr Day also sentenced the man to a two-year community correction order requiring rehabilitation and treatment for breaching the ADVO that was in place to protect his ex partner.
The man has launched a sentence severity appeal against the jail sentence that's to be heard in Orange District Court.
