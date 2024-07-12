Monster new cycling trail and footpath confirmed for Orange

A new cycling track and footpath have been confirmed for Orange.
The 530-metre bike trail will run run along the east side of Ploughmans Lane between the Escort Way and Coronation Drive. It will be about three-metres wide.
A 1000-metre path is also planned on the northern side of Matthews Avenue, between Burrendong Way and Hill Street. It will be 1.8-metres wide.
The projects are funded through a NSW Government grant and will cost about $549,000.
"Orange already has a fantastic network of shared paths that connect key locations around the city," Cr Jack Evans said in a statement.
"These paths are designed to be used by both pedestrians and cyclists. These paths let young children or experienced cyclists travel around our city safely away from busy car traffic.
"Council is pleased to be working in partnership with the State Government to deliver this important infrastructure."
Earlier this year a new bike track connecting popular landmarks was endorsed by Orange City Council after a years-long campaign.
The trail would cover about 39 kilometres, linking wineries and other popular sites in the region.
