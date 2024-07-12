Welcome to the home of the 'big battery': new plan for Mount Piper backed

Mount Piper will turn green rather than go nuclear under energy plans backed by the Federal Government.
The Lithgow region could become home to a massive, 500-megawatt big battery while a hydro facility at Lake Lyell will be deemed critical infrastructure for NSW under plans backed by the Anthony Albanese government.
The renewed calls for more green energy in the region come following the federal coalition's proposal to build seven nuclear power plants across the country, including at Mount Piper.
On Thursday, members of the Labor government toured the Mount Piper site and unveiled their plans for the site, owned by Energy Australia.
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen visited the power station with Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman, NSW Senator Deborah O'Neill and NSW Minister for Energy and Climate Change Penny Sharpe to reinforce Labor's commitment to the company's future energy production projects in the region.
Energy Australia has proposed the 500-megawatt big battery at Mount Piper and a pumped hydro facility at Lake Lyell.
Mr Bowen said the Lithgow region plays a paramount role in the future of Australia's energy.
"Regions like this are central to our renewable energy future. Central to Australia's economic future," Mr Bowen said.
Mr Bowen said the primary feedback he has been hearing from community members is the concern for immediate job security during the energy transition.
"What locals have said to me is they need investment now," Mr Bowen said. "Not in 30 or 40 years time, but today."
Mr Bowen criticised opposition leader Peter Dutton's proposal for nuclear energy on the site, pointing out the length of time it will take to complete to project.
"I'm not sure if Mr Dutton or Mr O'Brien have been here, but they have a plan for nuclear power, which is at least 30 years away," Mr Bowen said.
"They admit 2035 at its earliest. Even though it's wild, ambitious and wildly optimistic it doesn't fix problems today, it doesn't create jobs today and it doesn't create investment today."
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham said Lithgow Council are learning as much as possible to ensure the best outcome for the region.
"As far Lithgow City Council goes, I feel that any information we can obtain, whether it's with Minister Bowen or the opposition, we take it all in and then we go to the people," Cr Statham said.
"I think there's going to be an industry and development in the next 10 years. We've got so many aspects of a great way of living here.
"We've got a wonderful community, and I'm sure that in a few years there will be lots of growth and prosperity."
Ms Sharpe said the state is already taking action in the transition period.
"The transition is underway and in NSW we have a really clear plan to transition our electricity system, working to carefully manage the exit of coal power over time, putting in batteries," she said.
"We're working with local communities to put solar and batteries in their home as well.
"We're doing all of that at the same time."
According to Mr Bowen, he has been visiting sites around the country that host power stations such as Port Augusta in South Australia.
"These are all regions which are seeing massive investments in renewable energy in the future," Mr Bowen said.
"All of these regions have hosted coal fire power stations in the past or do currently.
"The regions that have powered Australia for so long will be the regions that power us into the future."
