Greyhound racing shame: a call to withdraw support for new complex

In light of the damning report by the former chief vet of Greyhound Racing NSW, and the continuing widespread public outrage at the failure of the greyhound industry to address serious animal welfare issues, we are calling on Orange City Council to withdraw support for this cruel industry's plans to build a greyhound racing track in Orange.
Our community should not have to carry the burden of an industry that is driven and funded by the greed of gambling interests.
When Greyhound Racing NSW first learnt of this damning report, their CEO reacted with a week-long media blitz of full page advertisements with misleading and inaccurate claims of industry reforms.
It was therefore not surprising to learn that the CEO has resigned as a result. It is a sign of an Industry in turmoil and on its knees.
It has become increasingly clear that Greyhound Racing NSW is incapable of implementing and monitoring policies and practices to ensure the safety and wellbeing of racing greyhounds, controlling their breeding, and managing the re-homing of the thousands of unwanted dogs.
Recent evidence and validated statistics highlight continuing track injuries and deaths, over-breeding and stockpiling of dogs waiting for adoption.
Claimed, but unsubstantiated financial gains for our community, are far outweighed by the damaging impacts of gambling, especially online betting, on vulnerable people, and the lost opportunity for other more beneficial uses of the site.
The council-owned site of the proposed greyhound racing track on the former trotting track on the entrance to Orange, would bring far greater financial and social benefits to our community if it was developed for housing, retail, recreation, health or education services, rather than promoting an unethical industry.
Orange City Council should make a stand, withdraw its support for the greyhound racing track and demonstrate its commitment to upholding community animal welfare expectations.
As a man who is a number of years older than President Joe Biden, I'd like to be able to say this to him --- in my best Australian accent - It's time to give it away, mate.
You've made a number of positive achievements and for the sake of the whole world, step aside and allow a younger person to throw their hat in the ring, and hope to be elected as U.S. President in November.
Because this is a family newspaper, I hesitate to use the words I'd like to say to past President Donald Trump.
Keith Curry
"Vapes" are touted as a way that addicted people can stop sucking tobacco smoke as a vehicle for their nicotine intake.
Critics claim that young people, previously non-smokers, are the real targets of the industry and that the chemicals in a vape are as potentially lethal as what's in your average lung-buster.
I credit elements of both those arguments.
But what I also know is that the only magic bullet for beating nicotine addiction is an overwhelming personal desire to stop.
At risk of being too negative I'd say: if you don't, with all your will, want to stop - you probably won't.
Motives like "I'd like to give up" are wishy-washy statements of nothing.
Also important is instant reward (which is what a gasper provides, after all).
Tote up what you spend in a week (or a fortnight, or a month) for cigs and buy yourself a small piece of jewellery, or a slap-up meal for two, or some toys for the kids.
Say to yourself, as often as you need, "I can easily afford this because I don't smoke."
It's only at that stage that a vape, or some nicotine gum, or a patch becomes useful; sitting around, having a big suck on a vape and releasing it like some sort of primal mist is just posing.
