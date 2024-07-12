Central Western Daily
Greyhound racing shame: a call to withdraw support for new complex

By Letters
July 13 2024 - 3:00am
In light of the damning report by the former chief vet of Greyhound Racing NSW, and the continuing widespread public outrage at the failure of the greyhound industry to address serious animal welfare issues, we are calling on Orange City Council to withdraw support for this cruel industry's plans to build a greyhound racing track in Orange.

