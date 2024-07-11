Former Kinross student off to Paris to chase Paralympic gold

Emilie Miller, you are a Paralympian.
It's the phrase the former Kinross Wolaroi School student and para athlete has longed to hear for many years and in 2024 it's become a reality.
Miller will be boarding the plane bound for the 2024 Paris Paralympic games after earning selection to the final Australian Steelers wheelchair rugby 12-member team.
The Steelers selection was confirmed for Miller on July 10 at a presentation in Melbourne.
Miller said the amount of support and messages she's received since the announcement has been incredible.
"It's something that I've been working towards over the last three years with the Steelers so it was really exciting to get that confirmation at our team presentation," she said.
"I've been overwhelmed with the responses from family, friends and members of the Bathurst community as well.
"The great thing about small towns is that they really get behind elite athletes. Those messages of support over the last 24 hours from people you don't necessarily speak to every day have been amazing."
Growing up Miller's sights were set on reaching the Olympics in the swimming pool, but a freak training accident at Lithgow in 2008 left her with severe spinal injuries.
But when one dream was taken away from her a new one soon emerged.
Miller's determination to carve out a sporting career wasn't going to be stopped.
In the months following her accident her swim coach at the time, Steve Critoph, said that Miller "makes the most of everything and keeps pushing the boundaries of what she can accomplish."
Sixteen years later it's become abundantly clear that those words couldn't be more true.
"I was first interviewed by the Western Advocate when I was eight years old as a swimmer, talking about how I wanted to go to an Olympics," she said.
"I feel like this is something I've been chasing for the past 25 years, not just the past three in wheelchair rugby.
"I think that makes it so much sweeter for me, it's a combination of all those years and not just the last couple.
"For anyone that wants to do anything they need to trust that if you put in the work you can eventually get there. I've been really fortunate to have that positive outcome this week. I'm super stoked, considering that doesn't come off for everyone."
For a long time it looked as if Miller's ambitions of a Paralympics appearance would be best served with her initial sport of choice - handcycling.
Miller excelled in the H1 category and often found herself as a sole competitor in that division at the World Championships, as her rivals would often be intimidated by the tough road courses.
Her tenacity saw her earn the world champion's rainbow striped jersey at Italy in 2018 and again in the Netherlands the following year.
But the lack of competition saw Miller unable to compete for a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.
That's the same year that the door to wheelchair rugby was opened to her.
Miller initially thought the request from her coach to give the sport a go came as a joke but once she gave it a shot she soon asserted herself as a serious talent.
It's a path that eventually led to a Wheelchair Rugby World Championship with the Steelers in October of 2022 at Denmark.
Now she's off to the biggest stage for her sport on the planet.
"In the early days I did think it was a bit of a joke that I could play wheelchair rugby, so three years later to be earning Paralympic selection is something that I'm so proud of," Miller said.
The Steelers missed their first opportunity to qualify for the Paralympics in June last year when they went down in the final of the Asia Oceania Wheelchair Rugby Championships to hosts Japan.
That sent Miller and the team to the Paralympic Qualification Tournament in New Zealand in March, where they needed to finish inside the top three to ensure their spot was locked in.
They did that with a thumping semi-final victory over Brazil and then completed the tournament in style with a 49-48 overtime win over Canada.
Even after those efforts Miller still had the nervous wait to determine whether she would be a part of the team who would board the plane for Paris.
"Spots in the Steelers have been incredibly competitive. There's certainly no-one going just to make up numbers. For everyone selected it's a huge boost to them knowing they're going on their merit as a player," Miller said.
"Winning that qualification tournament means we're among the eight teams at the Paralympics.
"Just because the team qualified doesn't mean those same players were going to be picked. Those individual still had to earn their selection.
"We had a group of 15 named at the beginning of the year which had to be cut down to 12, which is a little cutthroat but that's part of high performance sport."
Miller is one of five debutants in the squad and one of three women alongside Shae Graham and Ella Sabljak (who was a wheelchair basketball competitor at the Tokyo Games).
The Steelers go into the Paralympics as the only team to have won two gold medals (2012 and 2016) but they'll be looking to get themselves back onto the podium after a fourth placing at Tokyo.
The Aussies have regained their number one world ranking going into Paris and Miller said there's high hopes the team can deliver on its potential.
"The Steelers didn't get on the podium in Tokyo but since then we've worked fast to improve our reputation," Miller said.
"We've won a World Championships, a World Cup and a qualification tournament. We've also regained our world number one ranking.
"You can't take any game for granted. Every team will be tough and they're calling this one of the closest Paralympics in history in terms of trying to split the top few teams.
"If we can play our style of rugby and to our potential we can be on the podium in seven weeks' time."
Wheelchair Rugby at the Paralympics will run from August 29 through to the medal matches on September 2.
