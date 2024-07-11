Orange driver declared dead in horror car rollover scene in Brisbane

A man from the Central West has been declared dead after a horrific motorway scene unfolded in the south of Brisbane on Thursday.
Emergency services were called around 3.20am to reports of a car rollover on Queensland's Ipswich Motorway on-ramp at Granard Road on July 11.
Initial investigations by police indicate the driver's car rolled over in the Rocklea area after colliding with a concrete barrier.
Killed in the single-vehicle crash, the driver was identified as a 32-year-old man from Orange in the Central West region in New South Wales.
Sole occupant of the vehicle, the male sustained critical injuries and was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics.
Queensland police are now appealing for witnesses surrounding the fatal incident, urging anyone with information to come forward.
Those who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the crash are also being asked to contact police.
Forensic crash unit investigations in Brisbane are continuing.
