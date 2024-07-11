Artist reveals meaning and bond behind CYMS' Indigenous jersey

They were rivals for the better part of seven decades but Orange CYMS and Cowra now share a unique bond through culture, family and art.
CYMS wore their 2024 Indigenous jersey for the second time this season in the derby, as did Orange Hawks, at Wade Park on July 7, the start of NAIDOC Week.
The jersey was designed by Cowra's Michaela Jeffries, a Wiradjuri Ngemba woman and artist who shares more than a few connections to CYMS.
The cousin of forward Rhys Draper, Jeffries said the Cowra influence was strong on the 2024 CYMS side.
"This is Rhys' hometown, and this is his home club and him being my connection through to CYMS but I also have a very solid connection through Jack Nobes and Jack Buchanan," she said.
"Jack Nobes' wife has been one of my best mates for 17 years and I work with Jack Buchanan's wife and we've known each other for years as well, so I've got strong connections to the club regardless of mob as well."
The jersey is centred around Gaanha Bula-Mount Canobolas and also includes references to the Wiradjuri rivers.
Jeffries said while she designed the artwork itself, a lot of the inspiration came from her cousin.
"He wanted Mount Canobolas and for it to be the main focus point," she said.
Jeffries is part of the modern Aboriginal artistic movement and is fast becoming the go-to name for jersey designs in the Central West.
"I'm an Aboriginal contemporary artist," she said.
"I have been painting my whole life but predominantly more in the last five years since I've moved back to Country.
"I've done Cowra Magpies and I'm in the process of doing a couple of other codes as well.
"So I'm doing an AFL and I've done a netball dress for Cowra as well."
