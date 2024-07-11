School holidays, Finding Nemo Junior and more

Hello!
There's another week of school holiday and still loads to do around Orange. Journalist Em Gobourg has put together a comprehensive list of what's on. Check out her list here.
What's happening this weekend?
Disney's Finding Nemo Junior
For tickets to Disney's Finding Nemo Junior at the Orange Theatre Company, head online to the Ticketek website or phone the box office on (02) 6393 8111.
Live at the Cocktail Bar
Check out who's playing at the Greenhouse Cocktail Bar. On Friday enjoy Rob Barlett and Peter O'Regan from 6.30pm. On Saturday Dan O'Reilly is playing in the cocktail bar.
What will the weather be doing?
On Friday it will be mostly cloudy and a top of 11 degrees, with a 70 per cent chance of less than one mil. On Saturday there's clearing showers, and there's tops of nine degrees. On Sunday it's tops of seven degrees with a late show.
July
August
September
7: Molong Show
October
8: Rockwiz Live
November
December
