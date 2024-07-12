Orange housing development details revealed as government cracks down

An illuminating insight into Orange housing development has emerged as the NSW Government cracks down on councils.
The colour city has almost a quarter-of-a-billion dollars worth of development plans last financial year across 288 projects.
The average application took 15 days to lodge, ranking Orange at 54 out of 128 councils - and ahead of the state average of 17 days.
Bathurst and Cabonne were quicker at 9 and 10 respectively, while Parkes and Dubbo trailed behind at 18 days.
Data was released this week as NSW minister for planning and public spaces, Paul Scully, announced local governments will now be publicly ranked on their approval rate to encourage development.
"We are committed to building a better NSW with more homes so young people, families and workers have somewhere to live," he said in a statement.
"Councils approve the vast majority of residential development in our state, so tracking their performance is critical if we together want to meet our housing targets.
"The NSW Government will work collaboratively with councils and support them to meet assessment expectations."
A representative for Orange City Council said it has consistently processed development applications quicker than required.
"Typically, Council will approve between 300 and 500 DAs a year. Approximately half of these are dwellings," the spokesperson said.
"For the 2023/24-year (up until May) Council approved 299 DAs with a value $166.5 million. The median processing time was 43 days.
"This is well ahead of the 115-day target set by Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully."
