Flood rescue heroes deserve recognition

November 14, 2022 - it was one of of the most remarkable days in our region's history, a mark in time now known as the anniversary to the biggest flood response operation ever undertaken in NSW.
But the heroics of so many involved in saving lives, stock, pets and property throughout the devastating and monumental flooding in Cabonne is, almost two years down the track, being overlooked.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee is pushing for those heroes to be recognised though, and the Albanese government has taken an extraordinary step to see that's done.
Elsewhere, journalist Will Davis caught up with Orange centenarian Gwenda Garde at the Australian National Bridge Championship.
Her story, told here for you this morning, is an incredible one, and she regales stories of her time cracking Japanese code in secret as a teenager during WWII.
In sport, the artist behind CYMS' Indigenous art jerseys has revealed the inspiration behind the cracking design in a story with sports journalist Dom Unwin.
Enjoy the end to your week.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
