New arrest after alleged carjacking attempt at gunpoint near Orange

Another man has been arrested after an alleged armed carjacking attempt near Orange.
A teenage couple were reportedly robbed with a gun and machete at Blayney Rotary Lookout about 10.30pm on July 6, 2024.
NSW Police allege it followed threats made against a woman while travelling through the town of Blayney about an hour prior.
A silver sedan was reportedly used during the robbery.
On Wednesday the Central Western Daily reported two men were arrested and charged over the alleged crimes.
About 2pm on Thursday a third man - aged 23-year-old - attended Lithgow Police Station, where he was arrested.
It's unclear which incident the man allegedly took part in.
He has been charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.
Bail has been refused and he will appear at Lithgow Local Court on July 11, 2024.
NSW Police officers attached to Chifley Police District are investigation the alleged crimes.
The initial arrests took place in Bathurst. The accused are 23 and 24 years old.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.