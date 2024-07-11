'No easy feat': How Orange netball builds its future stars in 'war of attrition'

Three days, 17 games and endless amounts of strapping tape paint a picture of the toughness required to succeed at the Netball NSW junior state titles.
Orange Netball Association (ONA) sent teams in the under 12s, under 13s and under 14s age groups, competing in division two at Penrith's Jamison Park Netball Complex on July 6-8.
The under 12s finished 11th, under 13s 10th and the under 14s 7th in a positive showing for Orange.
Under 12s coach Nicole Evans said it was a big effort from her side at their first state carnival, having only played locally at club level and against some other regional associations.
"It's their first go at it," she said.
"I mean, three days of play on outdoor courts, it really was a bit of a war of attrition I guess and a test of who can manage their roster to make it through playing it.
"The physio had to line up most of the day every day, the poor thing.
"I guess taking a team of individually great players from their club teams and moulding them into a rep team over six months is really no easy feat.
"It often results in players trying new positions to bring together the best team to take the court each day and even the games that were extremely tough on the scoreboard gave us as coaches and our players real insight into what a great team looks like at this elite level."
It's the first step in moulding the future stars of senior representative sides and the ONA division 1 competition and while the team had six months of preparation, Evans said there was nothing like seeing them get out there and perform on the big stage.
"You actually just can't buy that experience and exposure, you can't coach that, you have to see it," she said.
"They're big fish here in a little pond and they're all great in their own teams but then to go and see how a really great elite team works together was really great for them."
Evans said key to both her side's and Orange's overall success was the support and camaraderie exhibited by both players and parents across the weekend.
"We had a really great support network with our parents," she said.
"It was the first time some of these 12-year old girls had been away for three nights in a row by themselves.
"The 14's team in particular really helped out our younger girls by cheering them on at their games and hanging out with them back at the hotel in the evenings.
"That really meant a lot to these young girls who look up to these great older players.
"I think it really is that friendship that you make in rep, in addition to all your improvement in your netball, is a great experience."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.