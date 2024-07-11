How 102-year-old Gwenda Garde helped crack Japanese codes in WWII

Orange centenarian Gwenda Garde helped crack Japanese code in secret as a teenager during WWII.
This week, she's competing against more than 700 people from across the country at Australian National Bridge Championships.
"This is the first time this event has been held outside a capital city ever so we're really thrilled about it being in Orange," the 102-year-old told the Central Western Daily on Thursday.
As a 16-year-old in Canberra, Ms Garde was recruited to learn morse code by legendary navy engineer and recruiter Florence Violet McKenzie - better known as "Mrs Mac".
"We were only kids," she recalled.
"I was a calligraphist and I listened to the radio for the Japanese's code and I'd take the message down.
"We knew things the Japanese didn't know we knew like their call signs for submarines ... as soon as we heard that signal we'd call the station and they could work out bearings for where the sub was.
"It was so secret at the time we didn't hear any results ... It was 30 years later before I even told anyone about it. We weren't allowed."
Ms Garde - who moved to Orange about 25 years ago - has always played card games, and credits frequent competition with helping stay sharp.
"It's something where you're with people, you're keeping your brain active, you're enjoying it and you like the people you're with. It's a pleasure," she said.
"I play four days a week. What else can I do?"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.