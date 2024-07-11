Hunt underway for mystery man: cops issue plea for more information

A man in the Central West is wanted by police, with officers issuing a public appeal for information on Wednesday.
Listing details via social media on July 10, police alerted people in Parkes and surrounding areas of an arrest warrant being issued for Thomas Hemming.
Charges for the man's alleged offences were not listed, with police urging people to come forward with any information on his location.
Police say the 25-year-old is of Caucasian in appearance, and about 180 to 190 centimetres tall,.
He is said to be of a thin build, weighing roughly 75 kilograms, and has brown hair.
Parkes police officers strongly encourage Hemming to present to the nearest police station.
Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is being asked to phone their local police station, or to report intel to the Crime Stoppers line on 1800 333 000.
