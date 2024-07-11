Flood heroes left out in the cold as 'unusual step' taken to fix exclusion

Calls to recognise the heroes responsible for rescuing hundreds of people and saving countless lives during the devastating floods across the Orange region in 2022 are growing.
The Australian Government has announced emergency responders, volunteers and community workers involved in the Northern Rivers and South East Queensland floods of February and March of 2022 are now eligible for the National Emergency Medal.
As yet, a similar announcement encapsulating the work done during flooding in Molong, Eugowra, Cudal and Wellington hasn't been made. And that doesn't sit well with Andrew Gee.
The Independent Federal Member for Calare, Mr Gee has called on the Australian Government to recognise those volunteers and first responders in Central West area who "courageously saved lives and property" during the terrifying and widespread storms and floods of November 2022.
It was November 14 when the one-in-5000-year flood almost wiped the small town of Eugowra off the map.
Two residents died and others who hadn't seen flood water on their property in decades almost drowned in their backyards.
The first aeromedical crew to appear over Eugowra was LifeFlight's dedicated emergency response and search and rescue Special Mission helicopter - tasked by New South Wales SES.
"We just saw the town of Eugowra and it was absolutely devastated ... and every roof had somebody on it waiting to be rescued," said LifeFlight Rescue Crew Officer Aaron Hartle.
Mr Gee says he supports the announcement to recognise those in the northern parts of NSW and south-east Queensland, but says the eligibility hasn't gone far enough.
"We saw extraordinary acts of courage and service across our communities, including the biggest helicopter rescue in Australia's history at Eugowra," he said.
"It defies belief that the courageous residents of our area have been excluded from being nominated for a National Emergency Medal."
On July 2, Mr Gee asked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese - who has visited Eugowra twice in the wake of the disaster almost two years ago - whether he would support the extension of the National Emergency Medal being afforded to those who served the Central West.
Mr Albanese said he is "aware of the issue" but it was left to Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil, speaking on behalf of the Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt, to answer the question.
"One of things we see across this chamber is, sometimes in those worst moments in our country we see the very best of the Australia spirit, and I know across your community (in Calare) you saw acts of bravery and heroism that deserve recognition," Ms O'Neil said.
I was heartened by the Australian Government's response.- Andrew Gee
She noted the Albanese government's delivery of a $100 million package - alongside the state government - which is aiding recovery efforts in the region.
But, in relation to the National Emergency Medal, added there is a committee which manages the process on behalf of the government, and who is eligible for the recognition is not a decision for ministers.
The "quite lengthy criteria" involved looks at the scale and community impact of the disaster, how many casualties and how much critical infrastructure is destroyed by disaster, Ms O'Neil revealed.
"And I believe an initial decision has been made which does not account for the Central West," she said.
However, at the request of Mr Gee, a submission has been made by the Prime Minister's office asking for the committee to reconsider.
Ms O'Neil said that move was an"unusual step" but admitted the matter was an important one for the people of Calare.
"I was heartened by the Australian Government's response, and answer to my question," Mr Gee added.
