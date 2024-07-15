Central Western Daily
Home/Community
The Catch Up
Free

Five Minutes with...advocate Jodie Ogilvie

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated July 15 2024 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Ogilvie.
Jodie Ogilvie.

Jodie is a wife and mother of three beautiful children and a dog. She's a financial accountant by trade and a proud and loud advocate for women.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.