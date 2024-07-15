Five Minutes with...advocate Jodie Ogilvie

Jodie is a wife and mother of three beautiful children and a dog. She's a financial accountant by trade and a proud and loud advocate for women.
What do you love about Orange and the Central West?
I love the tight-knit community, and how much support everyone has for each other, it's such a great place to raise a young family in, and it's full of wonderful and amazing people.
What inspires you?
There is so much good that can come from listening to another person's story, listening to the experience of others really inspires me, it helps us gain insight and new perspectives, to better understand people and to learn and grow within yourself, it can be very humbling.
What is your greatest achievement?
I don't have one huge greatest achievement I can list, what I am passionate about is all my small achievements. Successfully finishing university while working full time, breaking the cycle to be the best mum and wife I can be, learning from my mistakes, working with local businesses in town and accomplishing things together, and more recently working alongside a fellow woman in town to raise awareness for gender-based violence and breaking the silence.
What do you wish was embraced more widely by women in the Central West?
Let's celebrate female empowerment! Woman are not a threat - woman are inspiration.
What's something you're working on improving?
Marea and i are currently working alongside some wonderful orgs currently raising awareness about gender based violence. We are organising the next rally to be held this month. We are also working towards empowering young woman, and healthy relationships.
What's the best advice you've ever received?
What other people think of you is none of your business.
Best business: Best business in O-town? Is that possible to answer? So many!
Best place to eat: check out Racine Bakery! I love charred super sad to see them go - Oriana another fav and Raku, Mr Lims- again how can you choose?
Best event to attend: no more rally 28th July 2024 - 2:30 and Robertson park but also any food week events in orange are great, and the rainbow festival!
Hidden gem: Huntley Berry farm - great day out with the family
