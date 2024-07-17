Are you ready for the Orange Winter Fire Festival?

It's almost time for the Orange Winter Fire Festival.
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean people should shy away from getting out and about and the 2024 Winter Fire Festival will help locals and visitors do just that.
This year's Festival kicks off on August 2.
All the favourites will return along with some new and exciting events.
The Millthorpe Fire Fair Street Party, from 5pm to 9pm, will open the Festival on Friday. Pym Street will be lined with fire pits, street entertainment, local food producers, wineries, brewers and more.
The Festival lasts for 10 days and there's a host of exciting events to celebrate.
The Canobolas Dance Hall will host two musicians throughout the festival. Ash Grunwald will play a night of blues and country music. Colin Buchanan will also be playing, with concert-goers who can enjoy a night of woodfired pizza, local wine and more.
The Orange Regional Conservatorium of Music will play at Ignite the Night on August 2. Glen Wholohan will lead the Big Phat Jazz Band in heartwarming music.
Orange Chamber Music Festival will play at Five Ways Church in Orange. Josie Chapman will join the performance for an encore of the Cafe-Concert.
Light My Fire at Logan Cellar Door is celebrating the local talent of the Orange region on August 9. Michael Manners will be roasting meats over fire, Pat and Andy O'Donnell will entertain and Logan Wines
Rowlee Bar and Dining will be dishing up a magical night of food and music and wine. There's a three-course banquet cooked over fire complimented by live music and wines.
Heifer Station Bull Run: Strip down to your undies for a two-kilometre dash through the vineyards. Yes, you read that right. Pick your best undies and go for a run.
If you're looking for something creative you can check out silver-smith workshops, photography workshops, art exhibitions, bonfires, the Readers and Writers Festival and more.
